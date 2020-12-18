COLUMBIA-- Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones sent a statement to the media on Friday afternoon regarding an incident that occurred last Friday in the 300 block of Brewer Drive.
Chief Jones said he wanted to "add context to the community's conversation" and sent out the probable cause statement regarding the incident.
On Dec. 11, CPD responded to a report of an assault with a weapon. Officers ended up arresting Jerika D. Owens, 22, of Columbia, for third degree assault and resisting arrest.
Officers first found evidence of an assault at the scene around 6:30 p.m. but no sign of the suspect.
According to the probable cause statement, Owens had been staying with the victim for approximately a week. The victim, in the presence of two other witnesses, told Owens to leave the residence, and the three tried to get Owens to leave.
The statement said a verbal argument began, until Owens allegedly grabbed a 9mm gun from the couch and charged at the victim. One of the witnesses got in between Owens and the victim.
Owens began pulling the victim's hair and allegedly pulled out a clump of her hair. Officers did find a clump of hair in the basement. The victim also reported Owens tried to hit her with the gun.
The victim stated after they called the police, Owens left in a vehicle. The two witnesses corroborated the victim's whole report.
Owens returned to the scene just after 7 p.m., with James McDaniel Jr. and Jacquelyn Watts, just as officers were about to leave the scene.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, officers discovered McDaniel had an active arrest warrant. Officers also located marijuana in the vehicle that was within immediate reach of where McDaniel was sitting. McDaniel was released after officers learned his warrant was non-extraditable. He was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.
Owens said she wanted to get her belongings out of the victim's house. The officer told Owens multiple times to put her hands behind her back, and Owens refused while bringing her arms to her chest.
That is when Watts started recording on Facebook Live because "the officers did not explain to her why Owens was being detained."
The officer tried to grab her arm, but Owens kept pulling away. The probable cause statement said Owens finally allowed the officer to put her in handcuffs "after a struggle."
In an interview with KOMU 8 News, Watts said that it created a "highly volatile situation."
According to Watts, while officers struggled to handcuff Owens, McDaniel reached into the car to grab his phone. An officer shouted "Hey!" and began to move toward Owens' vehicle with his gun drawn.
McDaniel yelled "I'm getting my phone" multiple times as the officer approached him. The officer pointed his gun at McDaniel for almost 30 seconds.
The officer justified his actions, which can be heard on the video, saying he didn't know what could have been inside the car. He then holstered his gun and let McDaniel get his phone out of the car.
The probable cause statement said after being read her Miranda rights, Owens stated she did have a gun laying out but never used the gun or pointed it at the victim. She did admit to pulling the victim's hair and stated she did grab the gun before leaving the residence.
Chief Jones in his statement said there is a pending criminal prosecution relating to the arrest of the suspect involved.
"To maintain the integrity of the prosecution and in compliance with Missouri’s Sunshine Laws, we cannot release any investigative reports or video footage relating to the incident. We will release additional information when we are able to do so," Chief Jones said.