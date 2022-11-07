COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal 911 dispatchers heard gunshots go off in the background of a call before two women were killed Saturday night in Columbia.
Cadilac Derrick, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He appeared in court Monday afternoon for an arraignment. His next court date was set for Nov. 15 and his preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7.
The shooting happened Saturday night in the 1600 block of Boyd Lane.
According to a probable cause statement, Boone County Joint Communications received a call around 10:48 p.m. The caller said Derrick refused to give her keys back, that he had been abusing her and that he threatened her several times.
In the call, the caller told dispatchers Derrick had a gun in his pocket. Dispatchers heard several gunshots, according to the probable cause statement. The statement also said dispatchers heard a reference of a baby being in the room.
Officers arrived and found one female victim, Lea'johna Sanders, 22, shot and killed and another female victim, Laura Myers, with multiple gunshot wounds. Myers later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.
The child was also found in the apartment.
Derrick left the scene and was eventually arrested in Moberly after he turned himself in. His vehicle was later located without front or rear license plates.
According to police, Derrick told them he was asleep when one of the victims came in and started fighting with him. The other victim seemed to have had Derrick's gun while Derrick and the first victim were fighting, and Derrick claims she shot at him, the statement said.
Derrick then told police he fought that victim over the gun, during which it went off. He said he then retrieved the gun and shot the other victim before leaving the home.
Court documents do not clearly state who Derrick was fighting with, as names are redacted from the statements.
Derrick also has an active case for second-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault.
The alleged crimes in that case took place in August, where the victim said she woke up to Derrick strangling her, according to court documents. The victim said he also punched her on the left side of her face and her stomach.
The victim had red marks and scratches visible on both sides of her neck and upper chest, and there were also red marks on her abdomen, according to court documents.
Derrick was released on a $6,000 bond and has a Nov. 30 initial appearance in court scheduled in the August case.
He remains in the Boone County Jail without bond for the weekend shooting.
Check back for updates on this developing story.