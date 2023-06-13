COLUMBIA − Boone County court documents reveal further information regarding an altercation that occurred at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC) in Columbia on Sunday, after one female suspect was officially charged on Monday.
Prosecutors charged Lakeisha Thomas, 37, with four felony counts, including second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Officers initially received reports of possible shots fired around 4:30 p.m. at the center. Upon arriving at the scene, police found several juveniles and adults involved in a physical altercation inside the ARC but could not confirm if shots were fired.
According to court documents, Thomas entered the ARC and struck at least two people with a handgun.
Police said Thomas initially went to the ARC to pick up her daughter when she saw a group fighting at the facility. According to officers, Thomas then attempted to take a broom from an ARC employee to break up the altercation.
When she could not get the broom, Thomas went to her car and grabbed a handgun, according to court documents. Police said footage from the ARC also showed Thomas re-enter the facility with a gun before hitting victims.
Officers said they encountered a juvenile victim with a laceration above his eye, as well as a broken jaw and several teeth knocked out. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim reportedly said Thomas was the person who hit him with a gun. Thomas also admitted to hitting the victim with her gun, court documents said.
Documents show Thomas also struck another victim in the head with a gun. They suffered a bump on the side of the head.
Two adult men and one juvenile male were also taken into custody, according to police.
Thomas is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. The two adult men were released with citations, police said, and the juvenile is in custody of the Boone County Juvenile Office on charges of second-degree assault, making a terroristic threat in the second degree and armed criminal action.
It's not clear if the juvenile in custody is the same juvenile who was injured.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.