BOONE COUNTY − A California man who reportedly brought a loaded rifle to a Columbia bar after he was denied entry Saturday night has been charged with three felonies.
Gamaliel Martinez, 34, of Fresno, California, was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Court documents say an employee at Eastside Tavern denied Martinez entry to the bar Saturday night because Martinez was "too intoxicated." The employee told police that Martinez first offered him money to get in, and then Martinez "become belligerent" and used slurs toward the employee.
Martinez then left the bar on East Broadway and came back 20 minutes later with a loaded rifle, court documents said. The employee told police the rifle was positioned across Martinez's chest with the barrel pointed toward the sky as he walked toward the bar.
The employee then locked the door and had customers get down on the ground, court documents said. Martinez then reportedly placed the rifle on the ground by the bar's front door and walked away. The employee unlocked the door and secured the rifle, court documents said.
Police recovered the rifle, which was described as a black semi-automatic short-stock Zastava SKS, in the backroom of the bar, court documents said.
Martinez was located lying in the grass approximately a half block away, court documents said. Martinez reportedly resisted arrested and kicked at officers when they tried to arrest him.
Police say at least 20 people were inside the bar and multiple people were on the surrounding sidewalks when they arrived to the call Saturday.
The bar employee told police he was "scared and fearful of what could have happened," and that "customers looked to him for safety, and he was scared for everyone's safety."
Court documents say Martinez is a convicted felon in the state of California. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.
