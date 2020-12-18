BOONE COUNTY - Police arrested a Moberly woman on suspicion of murder Thursday night in connection with the disappearance of a Jefferson City man, Marqukis Hayes.
Officers arrested Angelica Benitez, 29, for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. No bond has been set.
According to a probable cause statement, Columbia police were called to a shooting that occurred at McDonald's on Clark Lane near 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. The document said Benitez shot Hayes in the face, then left in a black GMC Sierra truck.
That truck was later found in Valley Park, in the St. Louis area, with Hayes' body in the back seat.
While interviewing Benitez, police said she admitted to shooting Hayes, then driving to Valley Park and ditching the truck with the body inside.
Benitez's first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Columbia Police Department is hosting a press conference regarding the arrest at 2 p.m. on Friday. KOMU 8 will stream the conference live on KOMU.com, KOMU 8 News app and the KOMU 8 app on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and ROKU.
Anyone with information about this is encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIP (8477) to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story and we'll bring you more updates as they become known.