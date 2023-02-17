COLUMBIA - Details regarding a stabbing that took place a week ago along Highway 63 were revealed in court documents filed Tuesday.
Ian Frantz, 21, is charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Frantz and the victim were married, sharing a tent together in a homeless camp just off Highway 63 the day of the stabbing, according to court documents. In the early morning on Feb. 10, Columbia police arrived to the scene while the victim was being wheeled into an ambulance.
Arriving later at the hospital, police met with the victim, who was left with a large cut on her left leg. She told police she was stabbed while asleep in her tent, court documents said.
When asked about who did this to her, according to court documents, she said only one name—Ian Frantz.
When police went back to the tent of the victim to investigate the scene, they discovered a pool of blood at the door, as well as dried blood all over Frantz, court documents said.
Frantz, according to police, denied the allegations of the victim when arrested, saying that after an argument she stabbed herself "for attention." He also said he attempted to apply a tourniquet to her leg with his belt, but left the scene when police arrived "because he had active warrants."
Police confirmed Frantz did have a warrant for a parole violation out of Taney County.
Frantz was taken into custody of Boone County Jail. He is no longer listed in jail records.