JEFFERSON CITY - A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol faces a dozen misdemeanor charges in two counties amid allegations he falsified reports for traffic stops, including the reported race of a driver.
Sgt. Zachary Czerniewski of Montgomery City faces 10 counts of violating provisions of Chapter 590 (Regarding Peace Officers), each a misdemeanor, in Montgomery County. He faces two additional charges of the same in Cooper County.
According to the probable cause statement filed in Montgomery County, Czerniewski "partially deleted and partially altered" reports he filed in regards to traffic stops made on duty.
In some cases, the trooper allegedly reported the driver's race as "white" when the driver was Black, while in others, he allegedly made searches during the stop but reported making no searches in his documentation.
The statement said Czerniewski had previously been "counseled by a supervisor for stopping a disproportionate amount of minorities when compared to the demographics of the area in which he worked."
It also said Czerniewski reportedly admitted "he does not always accurately record the required information in the racial profiling report," and asked the person to whom he gave this information to keep it between them.
Investigators said they found 10 incidents in Montgomery County in which Czerniewski reported false information between May 10, 2021 and Dec. 18, 2021. Three such incidents involved a false report of the driver's race; seven involved reporting no searches when authorities said Czerniewski had conducted searches.
Court documents said two incidents happened in Cooper County between May and June 2021, in which Czerniewski falsely reported conducting no searches during traffic stops.
He was promoted to sergeant in July 2021.
MSHP Capt. John Hotz told KOMU 8 Czerniewski is currently on administrative leave after the patrol discovered the "potential reporting violations of racial profiling." He said the patrol initiated internal and criminal investigations.
"The Missouri State Highway Patrol takes all matters related to racial profiling and biased policing seriously. As this is an ongoing criminal case, no further comment will be made," Hotz said in an emailed statement.
Czerniewski has a court appearance scheduled in Montgomery County on April 5. His arraignment in Cooper County is scheduled for April 12.