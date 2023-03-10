BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man is in custody Friday in connection to a February attempted armed robbery at a gas station.
Nakwon Harris, 22, is charged with first-degree attempted robbery, armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
Columbia police say Harris was involved in a Feb. 23 armed robbery at the Break Time gas station on Smiley Lane.
A gas station employee was held at gunpoint while a suspect demanded money from the cash register and safe, according to court documents.
The employee told officers the suspect briefly put his gun down while he waited for the money. The employee then reached for the gun, and he and the suspect struggled over it, according to court documents. That's when the suspect's phone fell out of his pocket, and he fled the scene, without his phone, court documents said.
Officers verified the phone belonged to Harris by its phone number and phone records. The "name" on the phone was also listed as "Kwonster's Phone."
When officers arrived, the employee's story was corroborated by video surveillance.
Surveillance also showed Harris pull up to the gas station in a red Chevy Cruze approximately 36 minutes before the shooting, according to court documents. Harris pumped gas, while his passenger, who was not identified in court documents, went inside and paid for the gas.
The documents allege the passenger was a former employee at the Smiley Lane Break Time, and that the Chevy Cruze is owned by the suspect's mother.
Harris was booked into the Boone County Jail early Friday morning, where he's being held without bond. He appeared for an initial arraignment Friday and was appointed a public defender. A docket hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 16, following a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. April 11.