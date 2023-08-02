BOONE COUNTY — A Columbia man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman Tuesday morning had prior domestic assault convictions involving the victim, according to court documents filed in the case.
Sevance Brewer, 31, of Columbia, was charged Tuesday afternoon with two counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Brewer had two prior convictions for domestic assault in the fourth degree in which the "victim appears to be the same as the victim in the present case," court documents noted. The assaults happened in April 2019 and March 2022.
Boone County sheriff's deputies responded to the 4800 block of Clearview Road just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an assault with a weapon.
A 27-year-old female was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to court documents. The woman was four months pregnant at the time of her death.
Investigators connected Brewer to the shooting through witness testimony, as well as doorbell video footage that allegedly showed Brewer leaving the scene of the crime with a gun in his hand, according to court documents.
Police located and detained Brewer at a Columbia residence following the shooting. He was later taken into custody by Boone County sheriff's deputies, according to an update Tuesday afternoon.
Brewer reportedly told deputies he and the victim were arguing when he grabbed a gun from a shelf. The two then began to argue about the gun, when Brewer said he fired a shot.
Witnesses told authorities that two children, approximately 3 to 4 years old, were in the home at the time of the shooting. The children were found with Brewer at the time of his arrest.
A Smith and Wesson handgun was found hidden under a rock in a creek bed near Again Street Park in Columbia, which Brewer led investigators to, court documents said.
Brewer is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday for an initial appearance.