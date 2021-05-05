COLUMBIA - A second suspect involved in an April shots fired incident was arrested Monday. The incident left a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
Shaunasty Townsend, 23, was arrested on charges of first degree assault, stealing and for an outstanding warrant. She is currently in the custody of the Boone County Jail, with a $100,000 bond.
Columbia Police say Townsend was identified as a second suspect in an April 16 shots fired event that occurred in the 3200 block of Elm Grove Drive.
Police also arrested Najah McHenry for first degree assault on April 17.
According to the probable cause statement, McHenry and Townsend worked with another person, who was not named, to lure the victim through Facebook, to that person's home to sell clothes. Phone recordings confirm the person arranged for the victim to "come to the address in order for the other suspects to assault" her.
According to the probable cause statement, the suspects were caught on security cameras rushing the victim after she arrived. The security cameras also showed the victim reaching into her purse for a black pistol, discharging the pistol while it was still inside her purse, and the suspects taking the pistol from the victim. The statement does not say the pistol was fired again.
The probable cause statement said the suspects then hit the victim over the head with her own pistol five times.
The 20-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The probable cause statement said she sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, resulting in a broken femur and requiring surgery for repair.
CPD says the investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the department's Criminal Investigation Division.