COLUMBIA − Court documents say two suspects planned to rob the victim in Columbia's deadly shooting over the weekend. Police were able to identify the suspects with help from security footage.
Loyal Martell and Joshua Dudley, both 22, were arrested and charged following the shooting in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street Saturday afternoon.
Columbia resident Shavez Waage, 22, was found deceased in the driver's seat of a vehicle around 4:15 p.m.
Columbia Police were able to use the security footage from Moser's to identify Martell, of Holts Summit, and Dudley, of Kirksville, according to a probable cause statement.
Detectives used the automatic license plate reader system, which showed Dudley's vehicle traveling north on Highway 63, just an hour after the shooting, the statement said. Dudley and his vehicle were located in Kirksville, where he was taken into custody by the Kirksville Police Department.
According to court documents, Dudley admitted to police to driving to Columbia with Martell and meeting Waage at Moser's to rob him. Dudley also told police Martell shot the victim.
Dudley is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Martell is charged for first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He was taken into custody with the help of the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton Police Department and the Holts Summit Police Department.
Dudley and Martell are being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. They both have an initial appearance in court scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.