COLUMBIA − A verbal argument led to one person seriously injured in a shooting Monday night near Douglass Park.
Columbia Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Providence Road near Douglass Park Monday around 8:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Upon arrival, officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the head, who is currently in the ICU at a local hospital.
Officers arrested one person in connection to the shooting. Jemikia Nicole Jordan, 40, was arrested for first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Jordan was still at the scene and surrendered to officers when they arrived. She also admitted to shooting the victim, according to a probable cause statement.
According to the statement, a verbal argument led to the shooting. Jordan said she drew her gun and the victim asked if she was going to shoot him. Jordan then put her gun back in her bag and started to walk toward Douglass Park.
The victim followed, and another argument began. The victim then punched Jordan in the face, according to the statement, but the responding officer did not see any injury or swelling to her face. Jordan then drew her gun a second time and shot the victim. She then put the gun on the ground and waited for the police to arrive, according to the statement.
A witness was also interviewed by CPD after the shooting. The witness said she was at Douglass Park at the time of the shooting and saw Jordan and the victim in a verbal argument. The witness said she heard Jordan tell the victim she was going to shoot him, then saw Jordan taunting and pointing the gun at the victim, according to the probable cause statement.
The witness also said she turned away, so she didn't see the exact moment of the shooting, but heard the gunshot and then saw the victim lying on the ground.
Jordan has a criminal record, stemming from 2002, of stealing, second and third degree domestic assault, third degree domestic assault, peace disturbance, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, second degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the statement from CPD.
As of Wednesday, Jordan was still in the Boone County Jail with no bond listed.