KEYTESVILLE - Additional information has been released about a shooting Friday morning that left one person dead and another injured in Keytesville.
Sherri Laws, 52, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and delivery of a controlled substance.
Jacob Abney, 38, was found dead at her residence on South Grand, and James Johnson, 50, was found alive with gunshot wounds.
According to court documents, Laws said in an interview she shot Abney after he came to her residence to buy 7 to 8 pounds of marijuana, fired a handgun in her residence, forced her to bind Johnson's hands, and stole the marijuana.
Laws said Johnson — who the probable cause statement identifies as her fiancé — let Abney into the residence, according to the statement.
Laws said she gave her handgun to Johnson and they followed Abney outside the residence, where gunfire was exchanged, according to the statement.
Evidence at the scene indicated Abney was shot and killed during the attempted sale of the marijuana, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in the probable cause statement.
According to the statement, Laws called 911 and said she shot an unknown male — identified as Abney — who attempted to break into her house. Laws also said Johnson had been shot twice, the statement said.
When law enforcement arrived at the residence, they found Abney dead in the driver's seat of a pickup and found Johnson alive in the front yard near the pickup with gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen.
Laws was taken into custody by the Chariton County Sheriff's Office and is being held at Chariton County Jail without bond.
The MSHP is investigating the case.