COLUMBIA - A pre-trial meeting will be held Friday in the trial of Joseph Elledge, the man charged with the death of Columbia mother Mengqi Ji.
Ji’s body remains were found in March at Rock Bridge State Park, 18 months after she went missing.
Prosecutor Dan Knight and Defense Attorney Scott Rosenblum will meet at the Boone County Courthouse at 2:30p.m. Friday for the pre-trial hearing.
Ben Trachtenberg, a professor and Associate Dean at the MU School of Law, said it is an opportunity to get some arguments out of the way before the actual trial.
"One of the things that lawyers and judges try to take care of at a pre-trial hearing is getting business done, so they don't have to be arguing about it on the day of the trial," Trachtenberg said. "For example, there might be an argument about whether a certain piece of evidence the prosecution wants to offer can be used. If the judge tells the lawyers in advance what the answer is, then the lawyers can prepare for trial."
The most recent piece of evidence in the case is the 12 audio recordings between Elledge and Ji. A judge decided in August these recordings could be used in the trial. Transcriptions of the recordings describe Elledge severely threatening Ji and gaslighting her to gain control and manipulate her.
Trachtenberg said those recordings could be crucial to the prosecution.
"In a case where you don't have a witness who saw the killing, or there's some dispute about whether someone did it at all, trying to show what the person's motive was is important for the prosecution," Trachtenberg said. "Any evidence they have about how this couple were fighting or how the defendant might have had a motive to kill his wife is going to be evidence that the prosecution wants to put in."
Elledge will go to trial for the charge of first-degree murder starting Nov. 1. Trachtenberg expects that it could take multiple weeks.
Below is a full timeline regarding the death and disappearance of Mengqi Ji.