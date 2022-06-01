COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools received notice from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services guidance team Wednesday about the updated CDC guidelines for managing the spread of COVID-19 in K-12 schools.
According to the notice, the COVID-19 community level in Boone County is Low, meaning that CPS must adhere to a list of CDC recommendations that suggest measures such as optional masking and indoor ventilation.
Thursday marks the first day of summer school for CPS students, where nearly 9,000 students are expected to attend.
Despite having that many students, a low community level means that CPS can continue with having no mask mandate or regulations.
"Last year was was slightly different because we had differences in vaccination availability, we had differences when it came to where we were with community spread," said Michelle Baumstark, Chief Communications Officer for CPS. "But now this summer, we will continue in our current state of masks encourage if you would like to wear one, wear one."
CPS offers multiple summer programs, including before and after school care.
Baumstark said Summer SUNsations is the district's largest program offered. She says that a lot of the appeal is because Columbia does summer school differently than a lot of districts.
"It's about enrichment and advancement and providing access to our students to be able to continue their learning throughout the summer," Baumstark said.
Alyssa Galbreath is an assistant principal at Battle High School and is in charge of the summer school program there this year. She shares the same sentiment about Columbia's uniqueness.
"Summer school is definitely different in Columbia than it is in other places, we really take the opportunity to encourage our students to participate in credit advancement," Galbreath said. "And really at all levels kindergarten through 12th grade, we have enrichment programs. And that's not always offered everywhere else."
All CPS high schools held open houses for summer schools Wednesday evening to allow students to get a feel for their courses and schedules before the first day.
Galbreath was in charge of directing students at Battle's open house, giving her the chance to interact with students face-to-face.
"Getting to meet new kids is always fun," Galbreath said. "And then, of course...this year, we don't have the COVID restrictions that we've had in the past. So it's nice to be able to see kids' smiles...and things that are a little bit more hands on."
Last year, Amy Jammeh taught summer school classes at Battle. This year, she will be an instructional aid for English learners, since she teaches Spanish classes during the school year.
Jammeh says that despite large numbers in CPS's program overall, summer school usually provides an intimacy that is harder with the entire student body.
"The classes are usually smaller," Jammeh said. "So there's more individualized attention to the student and the subject matter."
Jammeh said that she is looking forward to a role that is different from teaching one subject.
"This year, I'll be able to see a lot of different students, variety of students, and also working with them in a variety of subjects, too," Jammeh said. "So I'm kind of looking forward to that kind of change."
CPS started summer break Thursday, May 26, meaning that summer school ends exactly a week after summer break begins.
Baumstark said this quick turnaround is normal. Still, faculty like Jammeh say it's not always easy to get used to.
"It's a kind of a whirlwind," Jammeh said. "We just finished and now we're back. So I think it's good for me personally because it keeps the momentum. I'm ready to keep going."
For students who are uncomfortable with being in person or need a longer break from being in person, online options are available. In fact, Baumstark said online programming is not a new thing.
“We actually did online offerings prior to COVID," Baumstark said. "Of course, they have become more popular as you know, as people became more familiar and comfortable with online learning throughout the last couple of years due to COVID.”
Other reasons for doing online learning also include credit advancement.
Annaliese Wright is a rising junior at Battle who will be doing summer school for the first time to fulfill a personal finance credit. She attended the open house on Wednesday in a mask.
"I haven't caught COVID yet, and I would like to keep that streak," Wright said.
She said that she cannot say the same for a lot of her classmates and shared that even with mask mandates, not everyone was compliant.
"It was interesting, because when the mask mandates were for all of us, there were still some kids that weren't wearing them," Wright said. "And it was like, basically, like a day or two after they were gone. Very few kids started wearing them."
Ultimately, as the summer session kicks off, the new theme for this year is all about choice.