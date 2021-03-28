COLUMBIA- Spring break has officially sprung, one of the most highly-anticipated weeks of the school year. Last March, nearly every college student in America headed to the same destination for spring break: home. Compared to last year, this year’s options seem endless, despite a rapid rise in daily COVID-19 cases in “hotspots” across the country.
According to the CDC, “hotspot counties were identified among counties in U.S. states and the District of Columbia by applying standardized criteria developed through a collaborative process involving multiple federal agencies; hotspots were defined based on relative temporal increases in number of cases.”
Some of those hotspots are Atlanta, Miami and Houston. Students from all three attend The University of Missouri, meaning the likelihood of students heading to these hotspots for Spring Break this year is high.
MU sophomore Anna Buturla is a digital storytelling and strategic communications major from Katy, Texas, a town just 30 minutes west of Houston.
Like every other college student, Buturla spent a lot of time at home with her family early in the pandemic. This year, she is avoiding Texas and taking a road trip from Tennessee to South Carolina for spring break.
“We wanted to go someplace warmer,” Buturla said. “We both really like hiking, so that’s where Tennessee came in. He loves the beach, so we decided to do that.”
Buturla values planning and organization which is why having a sudden pandemic surface last year was not ideal.
“I’m not very good when plans change,” Buturla said. “It messes me up. I was very excited to go home for a week, but the week turned into five months, and I was not prepared for that.”
A year later, Buturla’s attitudes towards returning home have drastically shifted, especially after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order lifting the mask mandate in Texas that increased the capacity of all state businesses and establishments to 100%.
“Since they are lifting mask mandates and increasing capacity limits, I just don’t feel that comfortable going back,” she said.
If COVID weren’t an issue, Buturla sees why people would want to visit her home state for spring break.
“I don’t think people know how big Texas is,” Buturla said. “We have beaches in Texas, we also have cool cities, hills, forestry areas and we also have deserts. We basically have every type of environment people would like.”
According to the New York Times, Texas is also home to 2.77 million COVID-19 cases. Houston specifically has averaged a total of 9,355 cases in the last two weeks. For Buturla, simply thinking about going home right now is daunting.
“One of the big reasons I didn’t want to go home is because I would probably fly home, and when I flew home for winter break, there was no social distancing on the plane,” she said.
Getting the vaccine is the only thing that would make Buturla feel even remotely safe. But she’s not on the eligibility list in Missouri.
“Right now I can only get it in Texas, so it looks like I’m going to have to wait until I get back home in the summer.”
Buturla’s mother, father and sister in Katy have all been vaccinated, so she feels reassured knowing her family is safe. She never thought that home would be so inaccessible, but she is trying to be as optimistic as possible.
“After quarantining so long with my family, it’s nice to just be back with my friends,” Buturla said. “I’m going back for the summer, so I’ll take my time not being home."