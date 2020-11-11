COLUMBIA - Residents who take their recycling to drop-off centers had to deal with overflowing containers in some locations, earlier this week.
Steve Hunt, the City of Columbia's Solid Waste Manager, said crews have been collecting materials from those sites "several times per day, seven days a week."
However, he said the coronavirus has complicated collection during the past week.
"A significant number of staff have been affected by COVID-19 and hence the utility is very short on staff," Hunt said. "Managers and supervisors have been supplementing staff and working as quickly as possible to keep the sites as clear as possible. There are and will continue to be overflows until staffing levels rebound."
Here's how the drop-off center on South Providence looked Monday evening:
Heads up @CoMoGov! This is how the recycling site on the Southside looks this Monday night. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WZoPGxhAGl— David Estrada (@News_Estrada) November 10, 2020
A KOMU 8 News viewer also sent us this picture of the containers at Home Depot on Monday:
Another viewer shared this picture of how the recycling drop-off center at State Farm Parkway looked Tuesday morning:
Starting July 8, the City suspended residential curbside recycling pickup indefinitely.
Officials said the change was due to "severe staffing shortages, primarily finding and retaining Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Operators."
In a press release from July, officials also said, "finding buyers for recyclable materials has become difficult, if not impossible."
According to previous KOMU 8 News reporting, last year the city saw a 27% decrease in revenue from recycling.
Hunt said he recognizes the overfilled containers at the drop-off center is not an ideal situation, but he said that shows how committed Columbia residents are to recycling.
"We anticipate the situation will improve over the next week to ten days," he said. "If customers can hold their materials at their home for just a bit before taking them to the drop off centers over the next week, that too could assist us in keeping the sites clearer.
Despite the current problems at drop-off centers, the Columbia's Solid Waste Manager encouraged people to continue to recycle.