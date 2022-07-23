COLUMBIA- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) hosted walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday.
COLUMBIA- Today at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Ya9nkUeNns— Davis Suppes (@davis_suppes) July 23, 2022
The clinic was free and open to the public, no appointment, ID, or health insurance needed.
"It's an opportunity for folks to walk in and get a COVID-19 vaccination whether its their first dose, second dose, or any booster doses, so we are happy to provide that for the community," says Trina Teacutter, Nursing Supervisor for Columbia/Boone County PHHS.
The clinic saw a good turnout as people were coming in for a variety of reasons.
"My husband told me about it, we both needed our boosters, we both had COVID-19 at the end of last year and it was kind of rough so we both decided to get our boosters," says Karen Cornell.
"The fact it was free was great, and it was easy with no appointments we could just walk in and get it taken care of." Cornell said.
The clinic was available one day after Columbia/Boone County PHHS tweeted an update for the CDC'S COVID-19 community levels. Boone county's level was raised to red (high) level.
The CDC's COVID-19 community levels have been updated and Boone County is back in the red (high) level.Here are the CDC's risk mitigation recommendations for the red (high) level:🔴 Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LmU4jnbeKN— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) July 22, 2022
"I think there is an awareness in the community that we are seeing more cases, and that high community level is getting people to think oh maybe I need to get a booster if I haven't had one in a while," Teacutter said.
Columbia/Boone County PHHS reported a total of 39 positive tests were recorded on July 20. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in our local hospitals. Of those, 4 patients are in the ICU and there is 1 on a ventilator.
The current guidelines to stay protected for COVID-19 provided by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services are: wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.
Vaccination opportunities are also available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found by visiting como.gov. For the latest updates on COVID-19 data for Boone county visit the Boone County, MO COVID-19 Information Hub.