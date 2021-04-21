COLUMBIA - A Zoom discussion will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for members of the refugee community, to ask questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
The event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, and MU Health Care.
A zoom Q&A will be held tonight for those in the refugee community to translate any questions or concerns community members might have regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/nHUqXFWtvr— Caitlyn Specketer (@caitspeck_miz) April 21, 2021
The discussion is intended to bring more information to refugee communities that have not been able to receive information in their native languages.
"Really, the concern over the last couple months has really been that they didn't have any information. There was no information really targeted, for them at them, or professionally translated," Lori Stoll, Health Promotion Coordinator at Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, said.
Translation will be provided for Kinyarwanda on Zoom, but there will also be translation in Swahili and Tigrinya at the Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri office, located at 916 Bernadette Drive.
Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, an infectious disease specialist from MU Health Care, will be present at the Zoom meeting to provide information and answer questions or concerns.
"Holding an event like this allows us to treat each individual person with dignity and gives them the right to make an educated choice," Stoll said.