JEFFERSON CITY - Coyote Hill is opening a foster home with the help of members from Wesley United Methodist Church in Jefferson City and community members.
Coyote Hill is a ministry dedicated to providing safe homes for children in foster care that have been abused and neglected. It has provided this service for nearly 30 years in Harrisburg, where it has six foster homes.
When members of Wesley United Methodist Church volunteered at the Coyote Hill ministry in Harrisburg, they wanted to provide the same program for children in Jefferson City.
"After having many conversations with the church and with Coyote Hill, we said we need one of these in Jefferson City," Jefferson City Advisory Board Member Michael Flynn said.
The home is about 4,000-square-feet, and it has five bedrooms. This will allow for the home to house up to six children which was really important for Chief Development Officer of Coyote Hill, Kari Hopkins.
"The benefit of being able to serve so many children in one home is that we can really help those sibling groups who we want to stay together in foster care and often can't due to lack of space," Hopkins said.
Foster parents are moving into the home this upcoming weekend, and Coyote Hill expects to have children in the home by the end of the year.
Coyote Hill is still working to furnish the home so that it can be ready for the parents and the children. They are looking for donations, and donations can be accepted on their website.
"Not everyone is called to be a foster parent, but that doesn't mean you can't make a huge impact in children's lives," Hopkins said. "You can be a donor. You can be a volunteer and you can support the work that we are doing for our kids."