COLUMBIA - Coyote Hill, an organization specializing in child foster care, held an informational meeting Tuesday evening to share how the community can get involved in foster care.
In Boone County, there are currently 338 children in foster care, but only 78 licensed homes.
Paige Douce, the family advocacy director for Coyote Hill, said that there are many ways to get involved to help.
"That could be getting plugged in as a foster parent and bringing kids into their home more on a long term basis," Douce said, "but we're also going to talk about respite providers, and that's really providing short term help for the foster families."
Douce also said there are more ways to get involved than fostering a child.
"Just talk about some different volunteer opportunities," Douce said. "Even if you're not being a foster parent, there's a place for all of us in a way that we can all support the foster care world around us."
In Missouri, families must possess a license to foster children. Generally, the process to gain that license takes about four months.
Families with a license are able to foster up to six children, but typically are not able to take on that many.
Douce said when there's not enough families to foster, many children get sent somewhere else outside of the county, causing strain on the children.
"When our kids have to move outside of the county or outside of the area, then that is just another long-term impact on them of being in an unfamiliar place and losing another piece of their history and of their story," Douce said.
One foster mom, Kate Murray said that fostering children is an honoring experience.
"It's also the best thing in the world as a rewarding job. Because you get pushed to your emotional limits. The highest highs you've ever felt the most joyful you've ever felt.
Murray says that finding out she gets to adopt her current foster child is just as great as finding out she was pregnant.
"It's the same feeling I had when I found out I was pregnant. Surreal, surreal. She gets to stay forever"
Douce said that anything the community can do counts.
"There's no such thing as too small of a thing," Douce said.
If you are interested in helping you can visit coyotehill.org