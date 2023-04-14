Coyote Hill opens new house in Columbia for family visits

COLUMBIA − Many foster children are granted the right to visit their biological parents during the legal process. Religious nonprofit Coyote Hill has opened a new residential location in Columbia for these visits to occur and make families feel more comfortable.
Family Connections is a program that was born out of Family Connection in Springfield at Connecting Grounds Church. The new location was created after Coyote Hill staff saw a need for a safe space for families to spend time together.
The new house officially opened Wednesday for families to use as visits. While reunification is possible, Cody Cox, family restoration director at Coyote Hill, said they want to focus on family time as much as possible.
"They get quality time to play and have that connection," Cox said. "The goal ultimately is for them to see each other with regularity and comfortability and hopefully that helps keep the family bond."
Veterans United Foundation provided a $215,000 grant to buy the property and get it running. Hockman Interiors provided furniture for the house to begin operations.
Coyote Hill also works with the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) Children's Division, Great Circle and Cornerstones of Care to make visits to the house possible. When families are there, a team of volunteers is on standby to ensure the visits run smoothly.
"It creates a comfortable environment for people," volunteer Camaron Nielsen said. "Supervised visits can feel sterile and clinical and make you feel judged. Being able to have an actual residential home creates better connections."
The new home is at 811 Moss St., off of Paris Road. Coyote Hill included elements that would make it feel like the families were in their own homes.
"To try and make [the house] as real life as possible, we made sure we have an operating kitchen and toys," Cox said. "[We put a] basketball hoop out back, a swing set, [there's a] nice deck and a shed full of toys so they can play catch or throw frisbee. They have a lot of options for how they want to spend their time."
According to Missouri DSS, over 14,000 children and youth were in foster cares in 2022. While every family's story is different, the end goal of maintaining good communication is important during the process.
"When there's a foster care period in a family, the more the children are able to see their families, then the more likely reunification is to happen," Cox said. "It keeps the bond between the children and the [biological] parents."
The Family Connections program started in July 2022. Since then, it has hosted 150 families and the organization hopes to help even more by the end of the year. The visits are made possible by volunteers who continue to come back and help. Coyote Hill has a contact form on its website to learn more about volunteering.