COLUMBIA — Coyote Hill announced Friday it plans to expand its Equine-Assisted Therapy Program, thanks to the more than $123,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds it received from Boone County.
Coyote Hill plans to build an improved therapy space, which will offer several therapy methods for children in foster care and adoptive families, in addition to its already-established Equine Riding Program.
Coyote Hill's Equine Therapy Program is offered to all at-risk youth in mid-Missouri, with an emphasis on serving children in foster and adoptive families.
Larry McDaniel, Coyote Hill Founder and former CEO, thanked the Boone County Commission for recognizing the need and helping their mission.
“Receiving the funds to significantly expand and improve our therapy space on-site will directly translate into improved care and services to foster children and families,” McDaniel said in a news release.
In 2022, Coyote Hill provided over 1,500 hours of equine riding instructions and 96% of parents noticed an increase in their child's confidence after completing the equine session, according to the release.