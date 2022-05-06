COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce awarded Coyote Hill, a nonprofit focused on helping children in foster care, with the 2022 Small Business of the Year Award on Thursday.
Other finalists included Bloom Bookkeeping, A2D Events, House of Brokers Realty and Liberty Family Medicine, according to a news release.
Chamber volunteers in a panel select the award winner through a metric voting system. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has presented this award for 30 years.
“Small business is the heart of Columbia," Matt McCormick, the president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said. "The Small Business of the Year Award is a chance to honor all that small businesses do for our community."