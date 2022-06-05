COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in downtown Columbia early Sunday morning.
Officers arrived to the scene in the 10 block of S. 10th Street after receiving reports of shots fired before 1 a.m.
Two adult men with gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence proving shots were fired. Police also closed 10th Street from Broadway to Cherry Street for their investigation following the shooting. The road has since reopened.
Columbia police have not identified a suspect at this time. The Columbia Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation into the incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652. To report a tip without including your name or contact information, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).
A tip that leads to an arrest or helps solve a felony crime could result in a cash reward.