COLUMBIA - The Columbia Neighborhood Watch hosted their annual public meeting to discuss public safety Monday at City Hall.
The Columbia Neighborhood Watch is a group that trains individuals on personal and property protection and teaches them how to observe and report incidents.
Herb Watchinski, president of the Columbia Neighborhood Watch, explained how citizens play a major role in helping community issues.
"Members of the community know more about a community than anybody else," Watchinski said.
The Columbia Police Department partnered with the neighborhood watch by having CPD Interim Police Chief, Matt Stephens, openly answer questions and hear concerns from the public.
One issue of public safety trending in Columbia are vehicle break-ins. In the first six months of this year there were 369 break-ins. In 2022, there were a total of 916 reports of thefts from cars.
Stephens elaborated that vehicle break-ins seem more like vehicle "let-ins" due to people forgetting basic car security procedures.
"They need to make sure that doors are locked and checked. You know before they go to bed at night or you know," Stephens said. "Just not leaving cars in driveways that have the keys in them and stuff like that."
Both CPD and the Columbia Neighborhood Watch stress the importance of reporting any vehicle break-ins to the non-emergency number, by dialing 3-1-1.