COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a Feb. 16 shooting on Friday.
Police said they arrested 35-year-old Koda Alshawn Coats for the shooting in the 600 block of Talon Drive.
Police also said one man went to the hospital in connection with the incident.
Officials said they are charging Coats with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and a federal probation violation warrant.
Members of the Department’s Special Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshals Service found Coats at the 1400 block of South Sonora Drive.
Police said Coats surrendered after a small standoff with members of the SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, and the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
The Columbia Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. KOMU 8 will update this story with any future information.