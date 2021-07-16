COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department arrested a male suspect on Friday following a shots fired incident.
John P O'Connor, 37, of Columbia was arrested for charges of fourth degree domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon and arrested armed criminal action.
Police responded to the scene at 5:41 p.m. on Friday after hearing a report of a verbal domestic disturbance in the block of 4600 block of Oakview Drive.
While on the way to the scene officers learned that there had been shots fired inside the residence.
Upon arrival officers identified property damage inside the residence. O'Connor was then located at the residence with a firearm in his possession and arrested.
No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.
O'Connor currently remains in the Boone County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information may become available later.
Anyone with information is encouraged to CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.