COLUMBIA - CPD has arrested two juveniles in connection with Wednesday's drive-by shooting on Sexton Road.
Both juveniles were placed in the custody of the Boone County Juvenile Office.
One juvenile is charged with one count of assault in the first degree, one count of armed criminal action and one count of tampering with a witness.
The second juvenile is charged with one count of assault in the first degree, one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
This investigation is ongoing and more information may become available at a later time.
If you have any information about this incident, contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.