COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a woman after her involvement in a disturbance and residential fire that took place in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane early Monday morning.
Alruekia R. Brown-Wells, of Jefferson City, was arrested for the charges of first degree arson, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth degree assault.
When officers arrived, they were able to locate her at the scene of Columbia Square Apartments.
With further investigation, they discovered that she had also been involved in purposefully setting a fire outside of a specific residence.
The Columbia Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames, and Brown-Wells is in custody at the Boone County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and more details may become available later.