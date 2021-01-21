COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a suspect involved in a domestic assault incident that took place around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of King Salmon Way.
The victim, a female in her mid-40s, had been severely beaten, according to Boone County Joint Commissions.
The suspect, Jeffrey Zimmerman, 48, of Columbia, was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. Upon release, Zimmerman will be arrested for charges of first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, kidnapping, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and property damage.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.
More information may become available at a later time, as this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.