COLUMBIA − Columbia Police responded to a report of a stabbing Friday afternoon on Apple Tree Court, which resulted in one arrest.
Officers initially responded to the 4500 block of Bethel Street. However, during the investigation, officers learned the stabbing was a result of a domestic disturbance that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of Apple Tree Court.
The victim was identified as a 26-year-old male with moderate injuries. The victim was transported to a local emergency room in a personal vehicle.
Jayce Phillips, an 18-year-old female, was arrested for domestic assault.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available at a later time.