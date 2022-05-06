COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man Friday after he reportedly brandished a firearm and led officers on a pursuit.
Jaron Gates, 25, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license and a federal parole warrant for possession of a weapon. Online court records show he was not yet charged Friday afternoon.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a male waving a firearm in the 900 block of Business Loop 70.
Officers made contact with a male suspect who then fled in a vehicle, according to a news release. They followed for about one mile before ending the pursuit.
Through further investigation, officers identified the male who fled as Gates, and learned he has a federal parole warrant for possession of a weapon.
CPD located Gates in the 1700 block of Burlington Street. He again fled and barricading himself inside a thick wooded area, the news release said. Officers set up a perimeter around the area and negotiated Gates’ surrender after a standoff that lasted approximately one hour.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department assisted in this arrest.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.