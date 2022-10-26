COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a suspect in connection with a potential hostage situation on Lyon Street in Columbia.
Christopher John Crane, 32, of Columbia, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, order of protection violation and resisting arrest for a felony.
Officers were dispatched to the incident at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the 600 block of Lyon Street.
Officers said an adult female had texted a friend that she did not feel free to leave a residence. Officers attempted to make contact with those inside the residence, and Crane then barricaded himself inside.
The adult female was able to leave the residence without incident shortly after. Officers attempted to convince Crane to exit the residence, but he refused, police said. Two and a half hours later, officers entered the residence and took Crane into custody.
Crane was also arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree harassment and two counts of order of protection violation in connection to an urgent check welfare incident Columbia Police responded to on Sept. 22.
Crane remains in the Boone County Jail without bond.