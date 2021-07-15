COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in relation to the reports of shots fired around 9:57 p.m. Sunday night. The shots occurred in the 4300 block of Rice Road in Columbia.
According to a release Wednesday, Columbia Police arrested Channing Tyler Williams, 27, of Columbia, and charged with five counts of assault in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is in custody at the Boone County Jail.
Columbia Police Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT), Vice Narcotic and Organized Crime Unit (VNOC) and Street Crimes Unit (SCU) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3400 block of Madrid Lane.
There were no injuries reported during this incident.
While executing the warrant, detectives located the vehicle involved in the shots fired incident that had damage from gunfire, along with a firearm that was inside the residence.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.