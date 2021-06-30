COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested a man wanted for an assault with a vehicle.
Hawk Point resident Darrell Lamont Rogers, 35, was arrested by police and is charged with first degree assault, first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, property damage, driving with a license revoked, tampering with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and abandoning a motor vehicle.
On Tuesday morning, CPD responded to the Break Time gas station located at 4 Business Loop 70 East for a report of an assault with a vehicle. Officers found a male and female victim, one with minor injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Rogers also struck the Break Time building with the vehicle, causing damage to the building.
Officers identified the suspect as Rogers, but he had left the scene prior to officer arrival.
Rogers is currently in Boone County Jail custody on no bond.
The investigation is ongoing, according to a news release.