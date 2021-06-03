COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two subjects in a fraud investigation.
The fraud occurred on April 15 around 7 p.m. in two separate stores in the 400 block of West Conley Road.
@ColumbiaPD needs your help to identify two subjects in a fraud investigation. pic.twitter.com/Bl5RZvQR9R— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 3, 2021
Police ask that anyone with information about the theft call CPD at 573-874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.
This is an ongoing investigation and KOMU 8 will continue provide updates as details become available.