COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl. 

Police say Jessica Murray was last seen wearing blue cut off shorts and a pink/white/blue/black backpack, in the 400 block of Glenstone Drive on May 2.

She is approximately 5'3, weighs 125 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde shoulder length hair. Her left nostril and both ears are pierced and has a tattoo on her upper right arm. She has a slender build, according to a Twitter post from the department.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Murray, please contact CPD at 573-874-7652, or call 911. 

