COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two subjects involved in a burglary, property damage and theft investigation.

The burglary occurred Sunday, Dec. 20 around 6:15 a.m. at the Heather Ridge Apartments. CPD responded to the report of vandalism of the laundry change machine. 

No other information was released. 

If you have any information or recognize the subjects, please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.

Suspect 2
Suspect 1
