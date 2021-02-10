COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a male suspect.
Columbia Missouri Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to identify this male . He is suspected of...Posted by Columbia Missouri Police Department on Wednesday, February 10, 2021
The man is suspected of shoplifting and may be connected to several cases.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.