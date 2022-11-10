COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has addressed a circulating video that shows two Columbia officers, a woman running and another unknown individual running after her.
This comes after officials reported a suspected prowler was involved with five different burglaries, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old.
Police said the department is aware of the video, which appears to come from Ring Doorbell, but officials cannot say whether it's connected to the suspected prowler.
(1) We are aware that this video has been circulating on social media. People are asking if it relates to the suspected prowler investigation. At this time, we cannot say, for sure, if it is related. pic.twitter.com/PHd5oST57T— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 10, 2022
CPD said the first two individuals in the video marked at 10:47 p.m. on an unknown date, are officers.
The video then shows a woman running at 1:26 a.m., then running back while being chased by an unknown person about 40 seconds later.
"If we learn their identities, we can determine if their interaction is related to the investigation," CPD said.
Police said Tuesday they believe the prowler's activity may be escalating. The five burglaries happened at the following locations:
- Aug. 9: Suspect entered a female's apartment in the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane.
- Sept. 15: Suspect entered females' apartment in the 3300 block of Old Highway 63 S.
- Nov. 2: Suspect entered females' apartment in the 3200 block of Old Highway 63 S.
- Nov. 6: Suspect attempted to break into females' apartment in the 2200 block of Old Highway 63 S.
- Nov. 6: Female victim was chased by a male suspect in the 3900 block of Buttonwood Drive. She reached safety and called 911.
CPD said they are thankful to everyone who has come forward with information.
"Every detail can help our investigators. Please review your camera footage and report anything suspicious," CPD said.
The department encourages anyone with information to contact the police department at 573-874-7414.