COLUMBIA-- The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Columbia man.
Thomas Lee Spalding was last scene on Nov. 13 around 10 a.m. after getting dropped off for work at the Columbia Mall Car Wash. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 205 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has information regarding Spalding, please contact CPD at 573-874-7652.