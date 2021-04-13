COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department assured they have had extensive training amid national news of an officer in Minnesota allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man with a gun, when intending to fire a taser.
CPD could not comment on the situation in Minnesota, but they told KOMU 8 what they do to prevent similar things from happening in Columbia.
Internal Affairs Supervisor Sergeant Scott Alpers said all officers in Columbia go through extensive training at the academy.
"You learn how to use a baton properly, how to use pepper spray properly, you get exposed to the pepper spraying at some academies. They will expose you to taser and do training through taser, though the academy here doesn't do that," Sgt. Alpers said. "And then... you learn basic firearm skills"
Sgt. Alpers said beyond this general exposure and training, they have conversations about situations which are appropriate to use each of those weapons.
"You know, we can't sit in a classroom all day and talk about every circumstance and decide when it's appropriate," Sgt. Alpers said. "But the instructors can give you an idea of 'this is an appropriate time, this is not an appropriate time,' and it's all based off the case."
Sgt. Alpers said they do practical exercises to train them on making split-second decisions effectively. He also serves as a taser instructor at the academy.
"Now I have more classrooms sit down (and discuss) critical thinking about using force and what it implies and... what the outcomes (are) of the force, and what an officer thinks when they're using force, and what the body's doing when you're using force," he said.
Chad McLaurin, executive director of Race Matters, Friends, said too often "training" is an excuse.
"Sometimes it's legitimate, but a lot of times, it's not like the fix all to everything," McLaurin said. "I think the entire profession of policing is fundamentally flawed."
"It goes beyond training, but it starts with training," People's Defense President Roy Lovelady said. "But if we're in a hostile situation, what type of training is there for that?"
In the case of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota, Brooklyn Center Police said officer Kim Potter used a gun to shoot Wright when intending to fire a taser.
"I have a really hard time just accepting at face value it was mixed up," said McLaurin.
Officers stopped Wright for a traffic violation, but reported there was a struggle when he tried to get back into his car. That's when Potter was heard saying "Taser" before fatally shooting Wright with a gun.
Sgt. Alpers said the taser policy that CPD follows states that you can use a taser when somebody is "combative or resisting." He said police are not likely to confuse the taser with a firearm.
"So for our agency, we require that wherever your dominant, or your firearm side is, your taser has to be on the on the on the support side, and you have to use a support draw," he said.
Basically, the firearm goes on one hip and the taser is on the other. In some places, this isn't the case.
"So that's how we mitigate having any issues of drawing a firearm instead of a taser or a taser instead of a firearm," Sgt. Alpers said.
In terms of use of force, Sgt. Alpers said they have extensive training, including de-escalation and other strategies to try before using fatal force.
"The big thing is that we can learn from all of these videos... however horrible they are," Sgt. Alpers said.