COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police department is taking further steps to address violence in the downtown.
Starting Friday night, officers are increasing foot patrols inside and outside of downtown businesses and clearing traffic and foot congestion in areas that can escalate and lead to violence, according to a release from CPD.
CPD is collaborating with the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) and the University of Missouri, including MU Police, to address safety concerns, including those related to gun violence.
Other measures will include:
- Clearing traffic congestion on Broadway caused by illegal parking, standing and pedestrian crossings in an effort to manage crowd dynamics which may lead to disturbances.
- Increasing enforcement of alcohol-related offenses.
- Developing a new protocol with CPD and MUPD where MU Alerts could be provided if a downtown area needs to be avoided.
- Exploring the use of temporary lighting systems.
- Exploring the use and expansion of camera systems, both publicly and privately maintained.
CPD Chief Geoff Jones said the department has downtown cameras, but they are looking at options to add a number of privately owned cameras.
Some students have voiced their concerns that MU Alerts aren't consistent with ongoing situations in the downtown area.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said it's a judgement call when certain downtown violence incidents are not alerted to students.
"We have are developing a new protocol so that we can communicate that situation and make the judgment call," Basi said. "Every situation is going to be different. One situation might be over in 30 seconds, another might be several hours. Obviously, those two are very, very different. We will be making different decisions based on those two, based on the circumstances for an incident."
Chief Jones said the two recent shootings downtown occurred between people who know each other and who do not live in Columbia.
Saturday, Nov. 6's shots fired incident, which resulted in an officer intervening by firing their service weapon, was perpetrated by Christopher Sledd, who was out on bond pending charges for gun-related crimes.
CPD said they will also be working to address other safety issues, such as alcohol-related offenses and illegal parking.
"We have really focused on creating a safe atmosphere downtown are going to continue to try to improve that," Jones said.