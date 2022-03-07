COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed Monday it was conducting a death investigation near the Moser's on Rangeline Street. 

Officers were dispatched to the area around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. The deceased man's name has not yet been released, and a cause of death has not yet been identified. 

The Columbia Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

