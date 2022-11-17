COLUMBIA − Columbia police detained and then released a male juvenile after a threat was made at Hickman High School Wednesday afternoon.
The juvenile claimed credit for the threat, but police found he did not actually write the threat found on a bathroom stall.
(1) Yesterday around 5 p.m. we became aware of a screenshot that was circulating through the Hickman High School student body regarding the threat of a school shooting sometime on Nov. 17. The photo being circulated was of writing in a girls’ bathroom stall inside the school.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 17, 2022
CPD said around 5 p.m. Wednesday, they were notified of the threat circulating on social media about a school shooting. The photo showed writing on the girls' bathroom stall inside the school.
CPD said the threat was shared with multiple students and parents while they were trying to figure out who made the threat.
Late Wednesday evening, the CPS Safety and Security director became aware of an individual who was taking credit for the written threat.
"The individual claimed he had written the threat and he did plan on shooting up the school," CPD said.
CPD located the suspect and found he does not attend Hickman High School or any other school in the district, nor does he live in Columbia.
The juvenile was taken into custody and released to his parents at the direction of the Boone County Juvenile Office. It was later determined that the juvenile did not write the threat, police said.
Hickman Principal Mary Grupe sent a message to families Wednesday around 7 p.m. and said the district is taking the incident seriously, but found no credible threat to students' safety. Classes were still held Thursday throughout the district.
"The safety and well-being of our students is always our number one priority," Grupe said. "We want all of our students to feel safe when they come to school."
CPD said they are "taking this seriously" and are working with CPS Safety and Security to put additional resources at Hickman High School. A KOMU 8 reporter was at Hickman Thursday morning and saw one Columbia police officer outside.
The department is still investigating who wrote the note on the bathroom wall. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477