COLUMBIA - Police have detained a second suspect in connection to Monday's robbery that left a Columbia woman dead after sustaining a gunshot wound.
A juvenile was detained Tuesday on charges related to the homicide of Janet Jago, 72, Columbia police announced Thursday.
The suspect is in the custody of the Boone County Juvenile Office and faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action, according to a news release.
The initial suspect in the incident, Jermaine M. Burnett, 32, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a nearly 10-hour standoff Tuesday, police said.
The police department released additional details on the standoff Thursday morning.
Police said they obtained evidence that Burnett was the person of interest in the alleged shooting of Jago after a reported robbery in progress Monday afternoon.
According to the release, detectives were aware that probable cause was established for Burnett on multiple felony charges related to domestic violence incidents.
After several warrants were issued, police say they located Burnett in an apartment building in the 3000 block of South Providence Road, where he reportedly refused to cooperate with officers and barricaded himself with two hostages inside, the news release said.
During the course of their investigation and while Burnett was barricaded in the building, CPD detectives developed probable cause to arrest him for first-degree murder for Jago's death, the news release said.
Police say an adult and a juvenile who had been with Burnett were able to leave the apparent hostage situation, and that officers evacuated that apartment building and others nearby. Property managers alerted others in the apartment complex to shelter in place, according to the release.
Police say that crisis negotiators with the CPD and Boone County Sheriff’s Office communicated with Burnett to negotiate a peaceful surrender, which he reportedly repeatedly refused. Police say they used tear gas in the unit to force Burnett to surrender, but allegedly he continued to refuse.
Police say Burnett then began firing a gun at officers and officers returned fire, and this exchange reportedly did not result in any injuries.
Police say Burnett communicated with negotiators through a cell phone over the next 90 minutes, after which communication from Burnett ended. Boone County Sheriff’s Office personnel later entered the apartment and found Burnett dead with what they say was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Both the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol had been called to assist with the incident on South Providence Road, according to the news release. The news release said the MU Police Department will conduct an independent criminal investigation into Tuesday's standoff to avoid conflicts of interest.
CPD said it will also conduct an internal affairs investigation to determine if officers’ behavior was consistent with policy and training, and it said it will continue to investigate Jago's death.