The Missouri attorney general recognized Columbia police detective Renee Wilbarger in a ceremony on June 1 for her work investigating a cold case in 2020, according to a news release from the city.
In 2020, Wilbarger was assigned a case which occurred on March 24, 1984. The case involved an unnamed victim who was abducted at knife point, raped and assaulted.
Recent DNA technology led Wilbarger to the suspect of the case, James Frederick Wilson, a North Carolina resident who lived in Columbia at the time of the assault.
Wilbarger credited her whole team in helping her solve the 38-year-old case.
“None of what I’ve done was something I did alone,” Wilbarger said. “All of it was accomplished because I have a team of really dedicated detectives, and we all work together to solve these crimes.”
Wilson, 59, has been held at the Boone County Jail without bond since his arrest in North Carolina in October 2022. He is charged with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Along with a positive DNA match, police matched a composite sketch from the victim's description with Wilson's photo in a 1981 Rock Bridge High School yearbook.
Columbia police also said Wilson's vehicle on record in a 1985 traffic stop matched the description of the suspect's vehicle.