COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said there is no threat after responding to a possible active assailant threat at Battle High School on Tuesday morning.
CPD said the Boone County Joint Communications received an anonymous call at 9:30 a.m. reporting an active assailant at the school.
School resource officers and CPS Safety and Security Staff were already present at the school.
Police said they found no threat to any Columbia school after investigating.
CPD said it takes these incidents seriously to keep students safe.
"We're thankful for this collaboration and are continuing our investigation into the origin of this call," CPD said.
The police department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to call 573-874-7652 or to call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.