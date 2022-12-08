COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said so far, 24 officers left the force in 2022. Out of those, eight officers retired, and the remaining 16 left for different reasons.
According to CPD’s public information specialist Christian Tabak, it is understandable that the choice of getting into the law enforcement career as a path has been “under scrutiny," given the “difficulties” associated with it, he said.
“Between the COVID-19 pandemic, the George Floyd murder in 2020, there’s been some incidents that have made it difficult, you know, to consider a job in policing,” he said.
The reasons behind the department’s turnover rates vary. The broader range includes financial reasons, with people leaving for different sectors – looking for better compensation and benefits – but also those who move away from Columbia because their spouses got a job offer in another state, Tabak said.
CPD’s full capacity of sworn-in agents is 193, but the number has been below the goal for a couple of years.
As far as 2022’s turnover trends go, CPD started the year with 16 vacant positions. In August, nine new recruits joined the force, yet as of November, the department had 20 vacancies, mostly in the patrol area.
To counterbalance the lack of personnel, the weight has fallen on current officers’ shoulders, with all police patrol agents working 12-hour shifts, opposed to the standard 10-hour shifts they worked until around 2020.
Since then, in some cases, on top of the extended shifts, patrol officers are needed to work extra hours, Tabak said.
“It does put a strain," he said. "We do see some tired officers walking around, and so we do the best we can to try to mitigate that fatigue."
Tabak said CPD is also aware of the impact their staffing shortages has in the local community, which on their end, is reflected on making hard choices, meaning, prioritizing the dangerous and violent calls, while less serious calls end up with a longer wait time.
Data shared by the city’s human resources department – for the past four years − show that within the city of Columbia’s 18 departments, resignation has been the predominant cause of personnel shortages. The data said 154 city workers resigned in the 2021 fiscal year.
During that year alone, 27 employees left CPD. Twenty resigned and seven retired, putting CPD at the top three city departments with the highest number of staff members leaving their jobs.
To face the issue, CPD has been investing in recruiting, working alongside with MU’s Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI). Keyshone Young, a LETI recruit and deputy trainee at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, has been in law enforcement for a few years. He's worked at the sheriff's office for the past two years and worked in a prison before that.
“I’ve always been interested in law enforcement since I was a kid. I used to dress up for Halloween as a cop and things of that nature, I’ve just always had a passion for helping others. So once I got the opportunity, I took advantage of it,” Young said.
He admits becoming a police officer comes with dangers, yet, “there are a lot of positives,” he said.
“The people you could help, so in my opinion, is the way I think the positive outweighs the negatives that comes with it," Young said.
Andrew Bennet, another LETI recruit, said he always wanted to be a police officer. To him, knowing when he was ready to do it took some time.
“As far as being ready, you know, is hard to tell when you’re absolutely ready for it," Bennett said. "There’s a lot of training involved, a lot of situations that, I just don’t know, walking into it."
To surpass that, the training he got at LETI helped.
“With training comes more responsibility, more confidence, so prepared I would say, I feel prepared,” Bennett said.
Six new CPD recruits are expected to graduate from LETI, on Friday, Dec. 16, Tabak said. Still, the number won't suffice the current staffing shortage the department has been facing since around 2020.
When it comes to recruiting, CPD is looking for the “best, the brightest” candidates to join the department, Tabak said, by prioritizing those who show potential to make real connections with Columbia’s community and match the department’s standards when serving the public.
But the task goes beyond recruiting, as the city of Columbia has had difficulties in retaining staff, Tabak said, and among the city’s 18 departments, CPD is no exception.